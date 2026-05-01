Create deliciously smooth and creamy frozen treats at the touch of a button with the Nutribullet Chill Ice Cream Maker. It uses a powerful paddle to churn pre-frozen ingredients into cool desserts in minutes.

Its double-sided blade and dual-direction rotation ensure creamier and faster results than any of its kind. It also features an LED touch screen wheel for simple controls. It can serve a range of treats aside from ice cream, including smoothie bowls, sorbet, gelato, and frozen yogurt. Just choose your chilled dessert, press Start, and the machine does the rest.

The Nutribullet Ice Cream Maker features an inverted and not upright blending machine, which means the upside-down cup attaches to the top of the motor base. This configuration separates the machine into two main components: a large motor base that sits on the counter and a blade/blade block/blade shaft mechanism that screws onto the cup and sits snugly in the motor base.

Moreover, setup is very straightforward and similar to the brand’s personal blenders. Press down on the motor base to secure it onto the countertop using the suction cups at the botton. Then screw the blade (which is attached to the blade shaft) onto the cup filled with pre-frozen ingredients. Insert the shaft into the motor base with the cup pointing up, give a twist to the left until you hear a click that snaps the cup firmly in place.

Once you press Start, the machine automatically runs a two-minute pre-programmed cycle, with a ring of light around the start/stop button showing its progress. Pressing the center of the button pauses or resumes the process during any cycle. Meanwhile, pressing hold the button cancels and resets the machine. A release button on the front 18:42:43above the control panel releases the blade shaft and cup after each cycle.

Images courtesy of Nutribullet