As one of the world’s leading shipyards, Sanlorenzo Yachts has probably seen its fair share of ridiculous requests. When you’re a client that’s about to splurge an insane amount of money on these types of recreational platforms, bespoke builds are par for the course. However, the owner of the Virtuosity features one remarkable attraction.

Regularly covering announcements and launches of various luxury watercraft will make one think they’ve seen everything. Nevertheless, the scene sometimes throws cool curveballs to keep us on our toes. As the second and “largest” hull in the company’s 74Steel series so far, its development reportedly took four years.

Now that the hard part of the process is finally over, we get to see what this sleek blueprint brings to the seas. The Virtuosity is by no means a huge departure from the model’s standard configuration. You’re looking at a steel monohull spanning 239 feet from bow to stern, with an aluminum superstructure.

Among its outstanding collection of high-class amenities, a defining element that ties everything together is a showcase of nature’s beauty. Ornamental plants aboard seafaring vessels are nothing to write home about, but a living tree is definitely deserving of the headlines.

If you’re wondering, this is a quick-growing, evergreen tree called Ficus Nitida. It also goes by the name Curtain Fig, Indian Laurel Fig, or Chinese Banyan. This is no small example of flora, as it stretches through two decks. Two skylights supply it with the sunlight needed for photosynthesis.

There’s more to marvel at here, as guests can also view marine life from the lower deck through transparent sections of the hull. Step outside the confines of its interior volumes to access a 2,400-square-foot aft beach club. The Virtuosity is truly one-of-a-kind.

Images courtesy of Sanlorenzo Yachts