If you’re jaded with extremely curvaceous high-performance vehicle silhouettes, Lamborghini probably feels the same way, too. After dropping jaws with the Fenomeno hardtop at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering event last year, during Monterey Car Week, it’s doing so yet again with the Fenomeno Roadster. It seems there’s no need to rush here, given this is not a one-off affair.

As the Italian marque indicates on the website, its fleet’s freshest face falls under the “Few-Off” category. This fancy wordplay does little to curb the urgency felt by eager buyers who want one in their collection ASAP! Reports reveal the Charging Bull emblem plans to build only 15 examples.

From a technical standpoint, the Fenomeno Roadster also touts a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 like the coupe. Equally important is the addition of three electric motors, which positions this as a hybrid barchetta-style hypercar. Completing the powertrain setup is an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Behind the set of wheels are CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes to help it stop on a dime. It includes a “new multi-technology carbon fiber chassis ensuring exceptional rigidity, lightweight construction and enhanced energy absorption, improving dynamics and performance, writes Lamborghini.

Couple this with a precision-engineered aerodynamic body, and the design ensures a distinctive driving experience. One that only a vehicle of its caliber can provide. Taking everything into account, we’re looking at a zero to 62 mph sprint in 2.4 seconds and a top speed beyond 211 mph.

Since the Fenomeno Roadster is not your typical cabriolet, owners really need to account for the weather before they take this bad boy out for a spin. Finally, the cockpit combines “advanced materials, digital interfaces and aviation-inspired controls in a focused, high-tech environment designed around the driver.”

Images courtesy of Lamborghini