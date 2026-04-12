What’s your opinion on heritage brands such as Harley-Davidson diversifying their catalog with green mobility? Ever since battery-electric platforms became mainstream, there have been two sides to the story. Opponents point out problems with maintenance and range, while proponents highlight the eco-friendly benefits. If you side with the latter, the S4 Honcho has what it takes for a fun experience.

Late last year, the American motorcycle manufacturer’s zero-emission spinoff badge hyped up its lightweight mini-moto. Despite its size designation, the two-wheeler boasts outstanding adaptability. Depending on the configuration, this ride can turn into a daily driver in the city during the week, and accompany you during weekend adventures outdoors.

This e-bike is “built for riders who don’t sit still. With instant torque, rugged design, and punchy acceleration, S4 Honcho is made for errands, backroads, and everything in between,” writes LiveWire. The Street setup includes headlights, a reverse setting, suspension system adjustment for pavement, and an LED display.

Meanwhile, when choosing the Trail kit, you get knobby tires, off-road suspension, and a higher ground clearance. Reports tell us each unit includes two user-swappable batteries. It should also perform close to that of a 125 cc moto in the same category. Owners can expect approximately 15 horsepower with reliable torque as needed.

Expect a range of approximately 100 miles on a full charge with a top speed rated at up to 53 miles. Harley-Davidson has yet to publish the official technical specifications. LiveWire confirms the S4 Honcho will enter full production this spring with deliveries to follow shortly thereafter.

Images courtesy of LiveWire/Harley-Davidson