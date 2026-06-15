When the rich are among their peers, the atmosphere starts to become competitive. The gathering gradually turns into an extravagant showdown as everyone starts to flaunt their wealth. These come in the form of watches, jewelry, gadgets, and rides. Most likely, all in attendance own a private jet, chopper, yacht, and other forms of transport. However, nothing beats arriving in a bespoke vehicle, like the AZURA Cabrio.

Like our favorite aftermarket customization outfit — BRABUS — MANSORY offers lavish coachbuilding services. As long as the client has the funds, its professional team will gladly cater to every whim, no matter how unreasonable it may be. As long as the project does not compromise safety and performance, you can commission the ridiculous one-off of your dreams.

On the other hand, some might prefer a turnkey affair, which is why machines like the AZURA Cabrio exist. True to the seasonal trend of flashy color schemes, we have a Mercedes-AMG G 63 clad in a fresh coat of teal. The shade evokes images of the tropical getaways such as in the Maldives, Southeast Asia, French Polynesia, The Carribean, and the Mediterranean.

Contrast comes from sections in white and some in composite. Since the German marque does not offer its SUV in a drop-top configuration, MANSORY takes matters into its own hands. This G-Wagen also touts suicide doors, forged carbon fiber elements, a fresh front fascia, extra LED lighting, and an interior decked in the same hue as the exterior with flecks of turquoise.

The AZURA Cabrio receives a powertrain tweak, which allows the 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 to crank out 820 horsepower and around 848 lb-ft of torque. This convertible SUV can zip from zero to 62 mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.

Images courtesy of MANSORY