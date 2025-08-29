For the average person, a dream vacation usually entails stays at exclusive resorts, visits to local attractions, opulent creature comforts, top-class wellness treatments, and gourmet cuisine. Meanwhile, some folks crave experiences that ignite their spirit of adventure. If you feel the same way, PONANT offers several cruises to the Geographic North Pole.

To those of us who still believe in Santa Claus, this trip is a wake-up call. You won’t find a festive workshop brimming with elves, toys, and other holiday-related stuff. Instead, the itinerary involves a trek across a frozen landscape to the exact point where the red arrow on the compass points to.

The Le Commandant Charcot is a seaworthy 492-foot icebreaker with luxurious accommodations and amenities. According to PONANT CEO Samuel Chamberlin, “we’ve created a ship that not only pushes the boundaries of polar navigation but also serves as a platform for scientific research, environmental stewardship, and cultural exchange.”

You’re looking at 13 days with 12 nights on board the polar exploration vessel. Travel begins via a flight from Paris, France, to Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen Island, in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. The region is an ideal staging point because you’re as close as it gets to the Geographic North Pole.

Apart from the pack ice and ice floes, there’s also the local wildlife. Although not a guarantee, animals such as seals, whales, polar bears, and more. Of course, the dazzling Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is also a sight to behold. Other activities include kayaking, polar plunging, and a hike with snowshoes on. Get in touch with PONANT to book this awesome package.

Images courtesy of PONANT EXPLORATION GROUP