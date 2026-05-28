In 2022, we caught wind of plans for the Orient Express to revive its highly lauded services. Originally, the target date was sometime in 2025, but what truly caught the attention of affluent travelers was the La Dolce Vita train. A recent development is sure to excite those who want to sample what it’s like to go on an opulent land-based getaway this year. This trip takes you from Italy to Instanbul.

Before you jump right in and book tickets for this adventure, keep in mind this is a one-way affair. As such, plan ahead and secure tickets on an airline or check out the other routes available via railway. Despite the widespread availability of commercial first-class flights and luxury cruises, a journey aboard a train just hits differently even for wealthy.

The La Dolce Vita listing tells us this is a five-day, four-night curated experience. Your boarding call starts in Rome as it departs and makes scheduled stops in Venice, Budapest, Transylvania, and lastly, Istanbul. Specifically, everything begins in the evening, at the Otiense Station. What follows is an opportunity to immersive yourself in the varying cultures along the way.

“Glide through stops in Venice’s luminous canals, wander Budapest’s elegant streets, and feel the quiet magic of the Carpathians in Brașov and Sinaia. Then, enter the enchanting, timeless allure of Istanbul, city of domes, markets, and endless stories, reaching the legendary eastern terminus that made the Orient Express a legend,” reads the marketing page.

Your Italy to Instanbul tickets aboard the La Dolce Vita include meals, music, and a diverse program that makes the best of each day. Visit local attractions and mingle with fellow tourists to make new acquaintances.

Images courtesy of The Orient Express/La Dolce Vita