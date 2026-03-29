Hong Kong-based Viperade built its reputation building practical gear for the outdoor market, from tactical clothing to everyday carry tools. Its latest drop, the VAK7, is a pocketable utility tool that packs an amazing 16 functions.

It offers a mix of standard and less common functions in a compact footprint of just 4.21″ long when folded and 7.28″ when opened. Its host of features offer a practical solution to everyday minor tasks and quick fixes.

The VAK7 features a blade, a bottle opener, a rope cutter, a screwdriver, a bit holder, and an ice awl. It also has a rope threading awl, a wire stripper, a dual-tooth saw, and an emergency ceramic window breaker. Despite its small frame, the saw is more than capable of handling light outdoor tasks, such as cutting small branches to start a fire.

Meanwhile, the ice awl is strong and sharp enough to puncture hard surfaces, making it a great companion during winter adventures. The screwdriver in the tool set is modular and includes PH1 Phillips and SL5 flathead bits. Its removable bit holder supports standard 1/4″ bits.

The VAK7 features a dual locking system: a back lock to secure smaller tools and a liner lock for the blade, which deploys with a one-handed opening mechanism.

Speaking of the blade, it’s crafted from 440A stainless steel, which holds a moderate edge and excellent corrosion resistance. It is easy to sharpen and durable enough to handle light tasks.

The VAK7 is available in G10, PEI (polyetherimide), and titanium finishes. The G10 weighs about 122g and is available in black and jade colorways. Meanwhile, the PEI version weighs 123g, and the titanium (black or sandblasted) weighs 135g. Viperade equipped the VAK7 with a removable pocket clip for portable everyday carry.

Images courtesy of Viperade