We’re guessing most of you are likely now playing on Nintendo’s latest platform. To date, sales reports indicate that the Switch 2 has already sold approximately 7.04 units since it launched in June last year. Have you bought any accessories for it so far? If not, the Belkin Charging Case Pro is a great place to start.

As the successor to the Japanese gaming giant’s highly successful hybrid console, it has big shoes to fill. Tech pundits agree the new hardware touts several upgrades over its predecessor. Furthermore, despite the more powerful performance, battery life reportedly remains the same.

This doesn’t really matter when it’s docked, but a significant number of Switch 2 owners take advantage of its unique selling point. Portability is exactly why the device appeals to gamers. Since a full charge typically lasts anywhere between 2 and 6.5 hours, the Charging Case Pro prolongs your enjoyment.

Not only does this add-on protect the Switch 2 from bumps and scrapes, but it also continuously charges the system. In addition to the durable shell, you also have a mesh pocket, a game card sleeve, and a hidden smart tracker pocket.

Elsewhere, it features a detachable 10,000 mAh power bank. The exterior measures 11.7″ x 6.1″ x 2.5″, and the power bank is listed at 4.5″ x 4″ x 1.3″, notes Belkin. As for the available colors, we have Charcoal, Sand, and Green.

A sturdy hinge mechanism allows us to prop up the Switch 2 at various angles. An LCD status screen accurately shows the remaining power. Precision cutouts within the Charging Case Pro hold everything in place during transport.

Images courtesy of Belkin