When on the road, your vehicle becomes your second home. Hence, it’s bound to get dirty and dusty inside and out. Unexpected mishaps also happen along the way, like a flat tire. But instead of bringing a toolbox or different gadgets for cleaning and inflating, the Omaxs VentoGo X1 does all and more at a compact and ergonomic T-shaped design that provides a comfortable grip for any task.

This is a multipurpose device that integrates five outdoor essential tools. It is an inflator, a vacuum cleaner, a blower, a flashlight, and a power bank. It has seven nozzles to adapt to various tasks and runs on a brushless motor that spins at 130,000 RPM for quiet and efficient performance. The blower has three adjustable speeds that provide 20m/s jet stream of air to instantly clear dust from intricate keyboard crevices, camera lenses, or your vehicle’s AC vents.

Moreover, the Omaxs VentoGo X1 provides high-pressure inflation at 150 PSI perfect for flat tires. It also has low pressure inflation ideal for bike tires, balls, and other small inflatables. The device has pressure settings for different tasks.

Likewise, crumbs, pet hair, and hidden dust don’t stand a chance with 5000Pa of suction power. The vacuum cleaner offers three adjustable modes to keep your vehicle’s interior clean. If you forgot to bring a flashlight, then the integrated LED light has you covered. It runs for a good 25 hours on a single charge.

The Omaxs VentoGo X1 runs on a 2500 mAh rechargeable lithium battery that doubles as a power bank. It takes two hours for a full charge and the device’s intuitive digital display shows battery status and other real-time information such as the selected work mode and current air pressure.

Images courtesy of Smokpub Design