FLEXTAIL is back with an upgraded version of the Zero Pump, this time designed for the wildest adventures. The Zero Pump 2 portable and hands-free pump packs more features at a lighter and stronger shell.

The upgrade retains the original’s core functions, which is to inflate and deflate. But this time it ensures rapid inflation, with 40% more air pressure at 3.5kPa from the former’s 2.5kPa and 200L/Min air flow from 180L. The performance boost is courtesy of AIRTECH 2.0 and a proprietary micro motor for fast and effortless inflation.

It can inflate sleeping pads fully in just 45 seconds. It also deflates gear by up to 70% in as fast as 30 seconds. Forget the adapters as this gear comes with six versatile nozzles that cover over 90% of inflatable pad brands. This pump fits nearly all your gear for convenience. Yet, Zero Pump 2 is 0.2 oz lighter (28g), that’s a 15% weight reduction, thanks to its aerospace-grade CNC machined anodized aluminum shell.

It uses advanced unibody manufacturing that delivers higher precision and tighter tolerances, without sacrificing rugged strength. It is also more compact at just 1.02″ wide and 2.95″ long, it’s smaller than an AirPods case. Moreover, the upgrade offers a more stable and dependable performance from a body built to withstand one-meter drops and changes in temperatures.

Zero Pump 2 also has FLEXTAIL’s swappable battery system that can power FLEXTAIL’s Zero Flashlight and Tiny Helio Headlamp 2025. This inclusion offers a modular outdoor ecosystem. The pump also works with RCR123A / 16340 batteries for mix and match option and a new 900 ZHF ultra-low temperature battery for extended run time without extra weight. The batteries operate efficiently even at -40°C for uninterrupted performance even in the harshest conditions.

