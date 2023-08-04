Villa Paradiso in Rumson, New Jersey is on the market for $17.5 million. It is located on the Navesink River and sits on just under three acres of land. It’s a Mediterranean-style, resort-like manse that boasts 200 feet of private waterfront and a 20,000-gallon aquarium.

This is a custom-built 7,425-square-foot mansion with 26 rooms, nine bathrooms, and six bedrooms. It sits behind private gates that open to a lengthy landscaped driveway that leads to a motor court and garage. Guests enter a dramatic foyer that opens to several open-plan areas and arched windows and doors that look out to lavish landscaping and the river.

Villa Paradiso was built and designed using only the finest materials including Italian granite, Venetian plaster, copper gutters, Jerusalem stone, and Ludowici clay roof tiles. The main floor hosts an 18-person dining room, a grand library, a guest suite, a family room with a fireplace, a breakfast nook, a butler’s pantry, and a custom Italian kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. The entirety of this floor has a wraparound terrace with a grand staircase that offers access to the backyard amenities.

Meanwhile, a curved mahogany staircase or an elevator leads to the second floor that hosts the private spaces including the primary bedroom which has its own wing, a terrace that overlooks the water, a gym, and a spa-like bathroom. Nearby on the other side of the mansion are three en-suite bedrooms with private balconies.

Villa Paradiso also has a lower entertainment level equipped with a movie theater, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, a custom nautilus bar, a billiard and recreation area, and a massive 20,000-gallon native saltwater aquarium fit for a museum. The level directly leads to the pool terrace and has a second kitchen and private guest apartment. Meanwhile, the backyard has a pool and hot tub, an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, and 200 feet of water frontage with a brand-new 75-foot EPA dock. This manse also has two separate two-car garages, a greenhouse, and a fish pond.