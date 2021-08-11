With travel restrictions starting to ease in some countries, it’s time to de-stress with an overseas trip. But if you’re still feeling cautious amid the pandemic, then a holiday at the Villa Morabeza Costa Rica should ease your mind.

This five-star luxury villa is in a private community away from urban traffic and elevated above the beach. It is just a five-minute drive to town. It is near to its beach environment. Guests have “hidden” pathway access to both Tamarindo and Langosta beach. There you can set up your beach blankets and soak up the sun in private.

Despite its secluded backdrop, the Villa Morabeza Costa Rica offers a luxurious living experience. If you’re booking with family or friends then this can accommodate large groups. It has eight bedrooms and 8 1/2 bathrooms. It has four master bedrooms with breathtaking ocean views.

Likewise, one guest bedroom also has an ocean and an internal patio view. Two kids’ bedrooms don’t have ocean views but have double-deck beds. Guests can also enjoy the natural scenery from the outdoor showers. Meanwhile, a spacious living area can be opened toward the ocean. The villa also boasts an open-living design to allow natural light and air in.

As for its modern offerings, there is a fully-equipped kitchen and prep kitchen. The Villa Morabeza Costa Rica also has a bar seating at the island and sitting at an integrated table. Then there’s the 18-foot long table that can seat 20 people.

Best of all, it offers al fresco dining. There is a dining area with a pool in front of the beach. The villa also has a separate studio with a kitchenette and a full bathroom for guests who want their privacy. And given its tropical setting, the location comes equipped with a MistAway system to protect guests from insect bites. A water system also offers complimentary clean and sparkling tap water.

Images courtesy of Villa Morabeza