The world’s top luxury hotels and resorts are already expecting a huge turnout this summer. Thus, regular clients typically book their stays months or even a year ahead. Lately, a trend the elite indulge in is the rental of exclusive vacation residences. For a truly private and extravagant experience this season, consider the Villa La Guettière.

If your European trip includes a stopover in France, Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc entices guests to enjoy the spectacular views of the French Riviera. As part of the Oetker Collection Masterpiece Hotels, “each property is a landmark and a timeless icon of elegance. With deep devotion to local culture and community.”

Villa La Guettière is the latest addition to its lineup of rental villas in Cap d’Antibes. It stands on a property that spans approximately 70,000 square feet. Your temporary two-story abode boasts nine bedrooms across a main unit and a guesthouse — all with en suite bathrooms and private terraces.

There is also a large pool house that features a lounge, gym, and dining room. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, it’s guaranteed to impress anyone. Your stay at Villa La Guettière becomes even more unforgettable as a team of butlers, housekeepers, and a private chef offer top-class services.

For the safety of all guests, there is a discreet 24/7 security detail. If your group brought fancy vehicles along, a spacious garage is available for up to 8 cars. “Just a few steps from the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Villa La Guettière enjoys all the services of the hotel, including a dedicated concierge.”

Images courtesy of Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc/Oetker Collection Masterpiece Hotels