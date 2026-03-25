If you look back in the history books, the Silk Road was a huge boon to international commerce. It was a massive trade route that allowed countries to exchange cultures, products, and so much more. A wonderful work of architecture stands in China, which invites visitors to relax, dine, and enjoy the serene scenery at the Lakeside Restaurant.

Tourists can find this marvelous building in Hebei Province, particularly at the Silk Road Friendship Park. This public space, nestled in the city of Dingzhou, is something you shouldn’t miss while there. The Lakeside Restaurant is fairly new since it was just completed by THAD SUP Atelier in 2025.

Massive columns reach high up to support an undulating roof with generous overhangs to shade people from the elements. Meanwhile, the spot where this structure rises is adjacent to a calm body of water. Photographers have plenty of angles to frame their shots that show an ethereal reflection on the surface.

Another cosmetic element sure to resonate with people who know a thing or two about design is the arch. An intricate latticework of timber adds a textural detail and layer to this section, while a water feature further enhances the atmosphere. Elsewhere, walls clad in glazing keep the interior bright throughout the day.

Of course, the Lakeside Restaurant has a diverse menu to sample and enjoy. After the meal, people can either lounge around or go for a stroll around the Silk Road Friendship Park. Views of the surrounding greenery with just a snippet of concrete buildings from afar remind us that nature can co-exist with modernization.

Images courtesy of Xiaoqing Guan/Xinxhing Chen/THAD SUP Atelier