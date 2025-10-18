A little over a month ago, coffee and moto enthusiasts welcomed an awesome collaboration. The ECM x BMW Motorrad Big Coffee Boxer was an elegant espresso machine. Its press release confirms these are built out of an actual R 18 Big Boxer engine. This venture might be the source of inspiration for the new Porsche x SMEG capsule collection.

“United by a passion for timeless design, technical mastery, and uncompromising quality, Porsche and Smeg have crafted a unique capsule collection that transcends the ordinary, blending the thrill of the racetrack with the sophistication of modern living,” reads the press release.

These two are household names held in high regard in their respective markets. Moreover, both offer a premium user experience and are synonymous with luxury. Those who can afford vehicles from the German marque in the first place are likely to splurge on the Porsche x SMEG capsule collection.

This diverse lineup includes a refrigerator, a bean-to-cup coffee machine, a kettle, a toaster, and a blender. The iconic SMEG branding is prominently on display in the same spot as its regular counterparts. However, each SKU welcomes a sporty Porsche branding near the base.

Also, if you prefer something a bit more exclusive, there is the Fridge 917 Salzburg and Bean-to-Cup-Coffee-Machine 917 Salzburg. These two ship in a vibrant red coat of paint with the number 23 in black against a white roundel. Don’t delay because only 1,970 examples are available worldwide.

Are you interested in the Porsche x SMEG capsule collection? If so, which of these will find their way into your kitchen? If it were up to us, try to grab one of each in matching colors for a cohesive motif.

Images courtesy of Porsche/SMEG