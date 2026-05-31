For luxury watches, there’s a fine line between elegance and gaudiness. The latter typically happens when designers use copious amounts of precious metals and gemstones. However, we also believe there are standout exceptions. To give you an idea of what fits the bill, here are four distinct references from Richard Mille’s new RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon collection.

Given that the elite perceive timepieces from the Swiss watchmaking group as lofty status symbols, it’s safe to say everything is already spoken for. From what reports hint at, each variant only has an allocation of three examples. Take your pick from the Violet Variations, Pink Pursuit, Blue Ballet, and Green Gambit.

The naming convention offers a hint at the chromatic motif, but the overall presentation is similar across the board. Richard Mille is building only 12 of these bespoke timekeeping instruments. Despite the flashy profile, the 2026 RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon is definitely the finest haute horlogerie money can buy.

Those with a keen eye for details will marvel at the Art Deco-inspired aesthetics. Wherever applicable, almost every surface of its tonneau case, crown, case band, baseplate, bridges, and others is covered in 1,399 “precious and ornamental stones. The intricate arrangement means every timekeeping instrument requires close to 700 hours of professional labor.

Inside the ornate enclosure is the Calibre CRMT2 — a self-winding 23-jewel movement with a 50-hour power reserve. Richard Mille lists the dimensions as 30.70 mm x 23.70 mm x 6.20 mm, with a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz). Lastly, making the RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon even extra special is the matching strap with a gemstone-clad buckle.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille