The passing of Gene Hackman shook the entertainment industry and his fans alike. Many felt it was a tragic loss for Hollywood, although he was no longer active in the scene due to Alzheimer’s disease. Nevertheless, it appears those close to him are ready to move on. A listing by Sotheby’s International Realty shows 1424 & 1425 Old Sunset Trail is now ready for a new owner.

Interested buyers can find this sprawling property in the Greater Callecita neighborhood. If you’re ready to set up roots in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the former dwelling of the late two-time Oscar winner will cost approximately $6.2 million USD. From the get-go, it’s evident that the views here are nothing short of breathtaking.

According to the agency, in some parts of the residence, you can marvel at the panoramic landscapes. Furthermore, the Jemez Mountains and Colorado are visible at 1424 & 1425 Old Sunset Trail. The single-family home was built in 1997 and is still currently available as of this writing. However, don’t take too long. Others could be eyeing it right now!

Anyway, the total area spans 53.43 acres with a massive 13,004-square-foot interior. There are six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. From the outside, this structure blends with its surroundings courtesy of the construction materials. As for the architect behind the blueprint, we have Ed Boniface.

According to the team overseeing the sale, it is “a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history while enjoying the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility, just 15 minutes from the Plaza.” 1424 & 1425 Old Sunset Trail can accommodate up to six vehicles in separate garages. Get in touch with Ricky Allen or Tara Earley to discuss everything about the listing.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty