Among the world’s top Italian automotive brands, many hold Pagani in high regard. Unlike its contemporaries, which regularly introduce new models, the marque keeps the lineup exclusively modest. However, we do get special edition versions of its vehicles that push the envelope of design and performance to a whole new level. The latest is the Huayra 70 Trionfo.

Since its founding in 1992, the manufacturer has only developed three distinct silhouettes. We have the Zonda, Huayra, and Utopia. So far, sources claim deliveries of the latter are already underway. Given the bespoke approach to each build, it will take time for every unit to be handed over to its eager owners.

Meanwhile, the Huayra 70 Trionfo may seem outdated at first glance, but the demand for the hypercar remains strong. Flaunting all of the hallmarks buyers want from a machine of its caliber, marketing shouldn’t be an issue. It’s also a tribute to Horacio Pagani’s 70th birthday.

Furthermore, only three examples are due for production. As of our writing, it’s likely all are already spoken for. Although it carries the nameplate, there are plenty of tweaks that distinguish it from the rest of the fleet. These changes include headlights, diffuser, extractor, and bumper.

The sleek carbon fiber body sports a vibrant shade of green with hints of orange for contrast. Reports indicate a 6.0-liter Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V12 supplies approximately 834 horsepower to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual gearbox.

In other words, the Huayra 70 Trionfo is a classic motoring enthusiast’s dream car. It seems Pagani is not yet ready to switch to green powertrains. The Utopia was speculated to be an all-electric model. It seems plans are currently on hold, but it’s not a complete dealbreaker.

