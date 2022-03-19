Greece is not only famous for its ancient architecture but also for the sparkling blue waters of its seas and lush topography. Athens-based Block 722 pays respects to these natural landscapes with the design of Villa Apollon.

Located in the small town of Vasiliki and set along the southern edge of the island of Lefkada, the villa sets itself above blue waters and embedded into the earth. It is a private holiday home designed to effortlessly merge with its natural topography. As such, it sits on a cliffside overlooking the mesmerizing waters of the Ionian Sea.

Block 722 partially submerged Villa Apollon into the ground so it follows the natural topographic lines. This allows the architecture to appear nearly invisible from the street above. It also allows the interior to face the sea. Entering the property is by way of a wide ramp. Guests can also walk down a series of paved terraces then to a natural path that leads to a rocky beach below.

This underground dwelling houses four guest rooms and opens to large skylines and to the living room. The living spaces offer expansive views of the sea and have openings on both the front and rear facade. Aside from sea views, the contemporary wooden ceiling made of teak slats also becomes a central feature in the living spaces.

Meanwhile, the main house of Villa Apollon has an open living space design flanked by a master suite and two more bedrooms. All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the blue sea. Outside is a swimming pool and where outdoor dining is possible. There is a separate dining area and a shaded, fully-equipped barbeque kitchen.

