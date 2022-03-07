Many of us book cruises to enjoy top-notch onboard entertainment and visit memorable attractions around the world. Normally we associate these trips as a means of escape from the bitter cold in some regions. Nonetheless, if it’s the opposite you want, the Viking Octantis is the Polar Class 6 vessel that can take you sightseeing way up north or all the way down south.

Aside from these extreme locations, the operator does offer packages for destinations with temperate climates. In fact, if you check the tours available aboard the Octantis, it’s extensive enough even for the finicky traveler. The 665-foot expedition liner can accommodate up to 378 guests.

Meanwhile, a crew of 256 will man and cater to everyone’s needs. With a beam 77 feet wide, all passengers get to enjoy themselves in volumes that are anything but claustrophobic. Now, let’s cover the areas that are not off-limits to everyone except the crew and management.

The bottom deck of the Octantis boasts a massive hangar that houses smaller excursion watercraft. Here, you’ll also find a laboratory developed in partnership with the University of Cambridge and Akvaplan-Niva. Moreover, there are two restaurants here.

Deck 2 on the Octantis are the Nordic Balcony rooms toward the bow, a spa, hair salon, fitness center, and the panoramic auditorium at the aft section. One deck up are even more guest accommodations and the upper level of the auditorium. Nothing extraordinary on Deck 4 except for the Explorer’s Lounge.

Deck 5, on the other hand, features even more dining establishments as well as swimming pools. Finally, the topmost deck is an open space to enjoy sweeping views of the ocean, and where the best rooms on the Octantis are. Go on an awesome adventure this 2022!

Images courtesy of Viking Cruises