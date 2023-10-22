Victorinox has unveiled the fifth reinvention of Winter Magic for this year’s seasonal release aptly called Winter Magic Limited Edition 2023. This new iteration celebrates the beauty of the Swiss mountains in highly textured form and with a handle built on the Cadet knife’s Alox scales.

Its embossed aluminum scales with anodic oxidation feature a 3D, textured winter mountain design in a mixture of colors that depict a winter mountain scene. The colorways pay homage to the glaciers, the ground, and the sky in hints of white, orange, grey, brown, and dark and sky blue.

Meanwhile, utility wise the Victorinox Winter Magic Limited Edition 2023 packs nine functions. It has a large blade, a nail file and nail cleaner, a can opener, and a 3mm and 6mm screwdriver. It also has a bottle opener, a wire stripper, and a key ring. All tools are accessible from the outside using a nail nick or nail notch.

As with other pocket knives from the Swiss brand, this offers both compact and functional tools in a sleek and stylish silhouette. It also sits comfortably in the hands and pocket being it very user-friendly. It merely weighs 1.6 ounces and measures 3.3″ long and 0.9″ wide with a height of 0.3″.

The Victorinox Winter Magic Limited Edition 2023 makes a great holiday present for loved ones or Victorinox collectible enthusiasts. It comes packed in a handsome gift box with a cut-out style and even has a coordinated skin-friendly detachable charm with a mountain motif, making the whole package collectible worthy. This is a limited edition design with only 10,000 pieces made available worldwide.

Images courtesy of Victorinox