If you want more out of your multitool than just the design wow factor, then you wouldn’t regret getting the Victorinox Swiss Tool X. It packs an amazing 28 functions in a robust and durable construction that can take on any challenge both indoors and outdoors.

Ditch the pocket knife for this multi-tool that boasts great craftsmanship. It can take on small and big tasks without having to bring out the bulky and heavy toolbox. All its features are seamlessly packaged into one solid and sophisticated stainless steel construction. It has the quintessential utility tools including a hand-one lockable blade, scissors, and a can and bottle opener.

Moreover, the Victorinox Swiss Tool X packs screwdrivers in different sizes ( 2mm, 3mm, 5mm, 7.5mm) and a Phillips screwdriver 1/2. Other handy tools include a ruler, needle-nose pliers, a hard wire cutter and another cutter suited for thin and soft wires up to 40HRc, and a coupling for the corkscrew. It also has a metal and wood saw perfect for camping, a 7mm chisel and scraper, a metal file, a reamer/punch, a wire bender and wire crimper, a sturdy crate opener, and a wire stripper and wire scraper. All these tools

For portability, it comes with a lanyard hole for everyday carry. All these features come in a pocket-friendly size of 4.5″ long and in a sleek and lightweight design at just 1.4″ wide and 10.02 oz, respectively. All the tools also lock in place for safety during and after use. The Victorinox Swiss Tool X comes with a nylon belt pouch.

