Damascus steel renders not just a beautiful aesthetic but also a sharp edge. Thus, it makes a far better option to use on knives than just iron. The Victorinox Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021, for one, boasts these fine qualities and more, making it a great addition to your everyday carry.

This pocketknife features a resilient Damast steel blade wrapped in sleek black forged carbon scales. Damast steel, known for its wavy patterns, gives a stunning “Bjorkmans Twist” finish to the large blade. It not only makes the knife look aesthetically pleasing but also modern and stylish.

The Victorinox Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021 is basically an upscale version of the smaller Swiss Champ. It is darker and features multiple shades of gray in the handle instead of red thermoplastic. But it retains the tools found in its predecessor and there are an amazing 29 tools to work with.

This keychain multi-tool has a small blade and a can and bottle opener. It even has tools for small and quick fixes including screwdrivers (2.5 mm, mini, 3mm, 6mm, Phillips 1/2), a wire stripper, pliers, a wire cutter, and a wire crimping tool. There are also a couple of rulers in centimeters and inches, scissors, a wood saw, a metal saw and metal file, and a 4mm chisel.

The Victorinox Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021 is even handy for anglers with the added fish scaler, hook disgorger, and a multipurpose hook, thus making it a great survival tool. It also comes with a reamer, punch and sewing awl, a magnifying glass, nail file, nail cleaner, and a corkscrew. Meanwhile, a keyring makes it convenient to carry around, complementing its portable weight and height of 6.5 ounces and 1.3 inches, respectively.

Images courtesy of Victorinox