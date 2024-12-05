Not everyone wants to live in a big house. Unless you live with an extended family, a residence of modest size should be enough. Take note that a larger residence requires more upkeep, which is probably why tiny homes are more appealing than ever. The ROAM is a clever off-grid solution ideal for people who love outdoor recreation.

Lately, we’ve noticed most builders who design tiny homes use a trailer chassis as the foundation. Come to think of it, this makes a lot of sense given many companies fabricate and construct these compact houses at their facilities. Once completed, it’s then wheeled off to wherever the buyer wants it to be.

Nook takes a similar approach but with an emphasis on mobility. The ROAM is fundamentally a tiny home that is a bit more versatile than usual. You can call it a motorhome of sorts, but the layout of the habitation area is unlike your average camper. Still, what truly matters is functionality and features.

This diminutive dwelling stands on a 12-foot trailer and is assembled out of heavy-duty yet lightweight materials. Clients can customize the ROAM any way they want to. Firstly, the standard configuration presents it as a premium tow-behind adventure trailer chock full of creature comforts.

Amenities include a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, toilet, and storage compartments for your belongings or supplies. Nook can also outfit the ROAM with rooftop solar panels, climate control, awnings, and other add-ons. Depending on the client’s need, the platform can become a detached guest house or a mobile office.

Images courtesy of Nook