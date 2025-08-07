Every year, Victorinox transforms its iconic Swiss Army Knife into a collector’s piece through its Damast Limited Edition series. For its 16th entry this 2025, the Swiss company released the Special Companion Damast, which is arguably the most stunning in the series yet.

Gone are the iconic red scales inherent of the original Swiss Army Knife. Instead, in its place is a sleek and modern silhouette befitting today’s generation — a distinctive white-speckled matte Corian scales. It’s the same acrylic polymer blend used in high-end kitchen countertops that take on the appearance of natural stone.

While a bit unconventional, its the ideal material for a tool designed to endure daily use and abuse. No two speckled patterns are alike, which makes each tool unique from each other. The scales also retain its appearance even after years of usage.

Moreover, Victorinox’s Special Companion Damast offers a striking smooth texture and robust, scratch-resistant functionality. It features a 2.83-inch blade made only with the highest quality of Damasteel with a hardness scale of 60 HRC. Damasteel isn’t only tough but also adds visual appeal to any utility tool. It undergoes a meticulous folding and forging process that result in different marbled patterns every time, making each blade look unique from each other.

Each blade in the Special Companion Damast features its own unique characteristic Svavner pattern. It offers both superior edge retention and corrosion resistance with its combined RWL 34 and PMC27 steel construction. Meanwhile, the rest of the twelve tools are stainless steel. This is a limited-edition release with only 7,000 sequentially numbered.

Images courtesy of Victorinox