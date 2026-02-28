Birmingham-based Tiniest Gear’s mission is to “push the boundaries of everyday utility” and the team has the amazingly tiny COiN blade to prove it. It puts a spotlight on the small but terrible adage. It’s a formidable everyday utility tool despite its ultra-compact frame.

It’s as small as a quarter making it a great everyday portable utility knife, one that can even fit inside a bottle cap. But it’s size definitely invites doubts about its functionality.

Size matters when it comes to big tasks, but COiN can easily handle the small ones. It’s perfect for crafting, opening packages, cutting ropes or leather, slicing small vegetables or fruits, and more.

The base model features a stainless steel body and blade. Backers of this Kickstarter project can upgrade to a titanium body paired with a Damascus steel blade for a more premium finish.

Despite its tiny size, Tiniest Gear managed to include a keychain hole into the frame and a bottle opener. The team also ensured safe usage every time, with each manual blade deployment purposeful and intentional. The blade locks in place during use, while the bottle opener features a reinforced chin to prevent warping with each use.

Moreover, COiN features rounded and smooth edges for a safe carry. It comes out of the box fully-assembled and ready to use, with three durable and strong screws keeping each component fully tight. Designed for portability and everyday usability, this blade can hang from a chain as a unique pendant, from a keychain, or a carabiner.

Images courtesy of Tiniest Gear