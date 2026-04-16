Summer is quickly approaching, and most of you are probably preparing for outdoor excursions and adventures. By that time, temperatures will have soared to uncomfortable levels depending on where you live. You can either stay indoors where there is air conditioning or hope a cool breeze blows regularly. Another option is to have a HushJet Mini Cool within reach.

Dyson is by no means reinventing the portable handheld fan, but innovating it in other ways instead. The device measures approximately 1.5″ x 1.5″ x 7.9″ and just weighs roughly 7.36 ounces. Its shape and size make it easy to slip into your pockets or small bags.

Although this is the brand’s first product of its kind, the presentation is sleek and premium. We think the body resembles that of the manufacturer’s upright bladeless fans. However, the top tapers into a uniquely shaped blower with a hexagonal grille. This proprietary design reduces turbulence, which minimizes noise.

In the box is the HushJet Mini Cool, a neck dock, a charging stand, a USB-C charging cable, and a travel pouch. These accessories also turn it into a versatile cooling solution for a range of scenarios. Elsewhere, performance is just as remarkable with five fan speeds to choose from.

Dyson says it can even max out at 55 mph. It’s not noticeable at a glance, but the head swivels up to 360 degrees so users can aim the airflow where they need it to go. A single charge of the HushJet Mini Cool lasts up to six hours on a full charge. There are three colors to choose from: Carnelian/Sky, Ink/Cobalt, and Stone/Blush.

Images courtesy of Dyson