Are you traveling during the coming holidays? Is your current suitcase or carry-on still in good shape? If the answer to the first is a yes, while the second gets a no, then you need to shop for one soon. We all want a seamless transition at the airport. Those who agree might want to check the new Kith for TUMI collection.

Not only does this capsule offer robust luggage, but these SKUs also flaunt a sleek and striking design. The catalog presents fifteen items in total, but we want to focus on six in particular. For the folks packing a lot of stuff, the options include the Rolling Trunk and Extended Trip Packing Case.

Checking in can be a hassle, which is why the Kith for TUMI 50th Anniversary series also has a couple of models that fit overhead compartments. We have the Short Trip Packing Case and International Carry On. For a distinct look, the entire lineup features aircraft-grade 19 degree aluminum exterior shell.

To make it even more formidable against accidental bumps and drops, the corners are likewise reinforced with aluminum hardware. Some might say the aesthetics resemble those of RIMOWA, but the textures are distinctly original. In fact, up close, you’ll notice the surfaces are covered in Kith monogram.

No more holdups at the baggage inspection station courtesy of two TSA-ready combination locks. Every Kith for TUMI 50th Anniversary luggage comes with a three-step pushbutton telescoping handle, four smooth rolling dual wheels, and side feet for added protection. Available colors are Silver, Pewter, and Black.

Images courtesy of Kith/TUMI