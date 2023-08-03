Victorinox is a household name if you’re looking for durable multi-tools that boast both elegant form and function. Every year, the Swiss brand releases a limited edition series of its Damascus Steel blade, and for 2023, it’s the Victorinox Ranger 55 Mic Damast multitool.

This EDC packs all the utility tools you need for adventures in the outdoors and to tackle whatever tasks lay ahead, whether it be on land or sea. These include a bottle and can opener, a wood saw, a 3mm screwdriver, and a corkscrew. It also packs a lockable 5mm screwdriver, a reamer, a puncher, a sewing awl, a wire stripper, and a key ring.

The highlight of the Victorinox Ranger 55 Mic Damast is a large lockable blade made from Damascus steel, which is known for its strength, high corrosion resistance, and excellent edge retention. The blade renders a distinctive look because of the meticulous process that it goes through. It is produced in 320 layers and features a dense twist pattern that showcases the intricate layers of the steel.

Then the beige-white handle come with Micarta scales, a thermoset plastic that boasts great resistance to heat, cold, and moisture. It also does not easily brittle with age. All these great features come in a pocket-friendly size of just 5.1″ when closed and a weight of 6.4 oz. The blade is also just the right size for cutting, slicing, piercing, shaving, or other minor tasks at 3.70″ long.

The Victorinox Ranger 55 Mic Damast is a limited-edition series, as mentioned above. As such, there are only 7000 pieces worldwide.

Images courtesy of Victorinox