Victorinox’s catalog of Swiss Army knives and other tools usually comes in a wide range of colors. Given how modern consumers choose to express themselves with shades that appeal to their tastes, the more choices available can attract more buyers than usual. Then there are exclusive releases like the new Alox Limited Edition 2023 collection.

If you’re a fan of hi-vis hues, then these fresh additions are as vibrant as they get. The models which now flaunt a neon yellow treatment include the Pioneer X, Classic SD, and Hunter Pro. Similar to the company’s previous outings, the tweaks are purely cosmetic.

Thus, expect top-notch quality and performance you can rely on in varying scenarios. The Hunter Pro Alox Limited Edition 2023 is a folder with a lockable drop-point blade. It measures 5.4” x 0.6” x 1.6” (L x H x W) and weighs 6.6 ounces.

The handle provides an ergonomic grip, while the waffle texture scales mean it’s not likely to slip out from your hands. It features a lanyard hole, carry clip, and a paracord pendant. Next is the Classic SD Alox Limited Edition 2023 which is your typical Swiss Army knife. Its dimensions are 2.3” x 0.2” x 0.7” (L x H x W) and it tips the scales at only 0.6 ounces.

This handy multitool holds a 2.5 mm screwdriver, nail file, blade, scissors, and a key ring. Finally, there’s the Pioneer X Alox Limited Edition 2023. This bad boy is a tad heavier at 3.3 ounces and slightly larger at 3.7” x 0.6” x 0.9” (L x H x W). It’s packing a reamer, wire stripper, can opener, scissors, blade, 3 mm screwdriver, 7 mm screwdriver, bottle opener, and a key ring.

Images courtesy of Victorinox