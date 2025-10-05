In the world of consumer electronics, the goal is to cater to an evergreen niche. For example, people consider smartphones, appliances, A/V entertainment, and others in between as essentials for the modern user. At its peak, analysts believed the demand for action cameras would stay consistent for years to come. However, innovative options like the MusicCam prove otherwise.

These days, the latest makes and models are as compact as they can get. Nevertheless, the majority of users are still in the market for even smaller alternatives. If you agree, then this Kickstarter project might be right up your alley. In fact, it’s supposedly the “1st AI camera headset that sees, hears & thinks.”

Once again, this crowdfunding project positions AI as a major selling point. The use of artificial intelligence is practically mainstream when you want to compete against the rest. According to MusicCam’s promotional materials, it comes with a comprehensive suite of high-tech capabilities with a lifetime of free updates.

No need to hook it up to your helmet, ride, or other gear, because this device is in a wearable form. Specifically, resembles your average Bluetooth wraparound headset, albeit with a 2K 6-axis stabilized camera. The MusicCam likewise delivers audio via an open-ear bone-conduction system.

This setup equates to a formidable waterproof rating that allows submersion up to 66 feet. Another cool aspect of the MusicCam is its sleek, stylish, yet discreet design. Nobody would think that it’s actually an action camera at a glance. VibeLens says its 600 mAh battery packs enough power for 2.5 hours of video recording, 15 hours of music playback, and up to a day of voice recording.

Images courtesy of VibeLens