After what many felt was a year of mundane smartphone releases, 2026 seems to have plenty of fascinating devices to shake up the scene. For instance, have the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Glass. Next, there’s the Honor Robot Phone’s 4DoF 3-axis gimbal platform. Meanwhile, Motorola introduces the Edge 70 Fusion.

While the Razr Fold is positioned as its flagship-level SKU, not all buyers are ready to splurge for a premium handset. Thankfully, the company also offers a solid lineup for its mid-range and entry-level segments. The Edge 70 Fusion belongs to the former and “was crafted with a focus on comfort, elegance and durability.”

As Android OEMs revisit flat-sided frames and displays, Motorola goes all out with curves. It measures approximately 162.8 mm x 75.6 mm x 8 mm and is reportedly tougher than it looks. What makes it an attractive alternative over others in the same range is the battery. According to the press release, this bad boy is packing a whopping 7,000 mAh battery.

To quickly top up its reserves, the device supports 68W fast charging technology. In addition to its superior staying power, the Edge 70 Fusion also excels in imaging. The manufacturer states it is the world’s first to ship with Sony’s 50 MP LYTIA 710 sensor. Accompanying the main camera is a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 32 MP wide-angle front-facing unit.

These hardware advancements are amplified by moto ai and its Photo Enhancement Engine, unlocking intelligent features like Signature Style for consistent, personalized aestheticsm,” notes Motorola. The Edge 70 Fusion relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 SoC and runs Android 16 out of the box.

Images courtesy of Motorola