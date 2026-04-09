YETI expanded its outdoor seating lineup with the addition of the Trailhead Field Chair, which is more portable than the brand’s bulkier Trailhead Camp Chair and Hondo Beach Chair. It’s a stripped-down version of the past releases, is leaner and lighter, and ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable place to rest.

It removed some of the common features found in outdoor loungers, including armrests and cupholders (see photo comparison below with the Camp Chair), to give it a minimalist silhouette. Although the cup holder mount is available as a separate purchase. This results in a roughly 30 percent reduction in weight (4.22kg vs 6.03kg of the Trailhead Camp Chair).

Moreover, it swapped the firm but breathable “FlexGrid” mesh of the Camp Chair for a more synthetic, woven fabric called Twilite, YETI’s proprietary UV-resistant fabric with high tensile strength and controlled flex.

YETI’s Trailhead Field Chair can support up to 158.78kg of weight, thanks to its durable fabric, and is stable on uneven terrain thanks to GroundGrip support on the feet. The feet are also extra wide and securely sturdy.

When it’s time to pack up, this chair folds into a slim profile with its quad-fold aluminum frame. It packs into its own one-strap carrying bag for effortless hauling to and from the base camp. Its lightweight and foldable frame also makes setting up camp fast and easy.

YETI’s Trailhead Field Chair measures 21.0″W x 28.0″D x 30.0″H when set up. It packs to a slimmer size down to 3.6″ wide and 37″ long when folded. It is available in Tan and Black colorways.

Images courtesy of YETI