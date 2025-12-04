Despite the ubiquity of robot vacuums, some household prefer to stick with more traditional means of cleaning. Therefore, there is still a market for handheld vacuum cleaners. Unlike older models, modern options are lighter, compact, and chock full of convenient features. Levoit just released a new model called the AERO, and we think it can hold its own against automated alternatives.

Smart appliances such robot vacuums are indeed handy, especially for people who are busy most of the time. We know how it feels when you are both physically and mentally drained after a long day at work. Some even consider the weekends as the only free time they have to rest and relax. On the other hand, some of us prefer to be in control of our home’s upkeep.

The AERO is engineered to turn this common chore into a smooth and seamless process. The manufacturer is renowned for its air purifiers, which is why this handheld vacuum cleaner touts an advantage over competing products. It’s outfitted with a five-stage filtration system and HEPA filter. This prevents “99.99% of particles down to 0.5 µm from being released while you vacuum.”

Manually emptying the dust bin is a huge hassle. Hence, Levoit introduces its Auto-Empty function with HyperPulse Technology. No need to shake or knock as the AERO forcefully ejects all contents into the trash can. Just like the average robot vacuum cleaner, it ships with a charging dock/cleaning station. Say goodbye to tangled hair or fur on the rollers courtesy of the TripleStrike Technology.

Images courtesy of Levoit