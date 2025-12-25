Getting a suit nicely pressed or crip is easier said than done. When using a steam iron, it can take several passes on the fabric to achieve that wrinkle-free look. Imagine if you have to do this process for other garments. It’s a pain in the butt (literally) as you’d have to sit down for hours ironing, and an agony on your hands and back. This is where Zera Lab’s Launbot comes in handy as it dries, straightens, and freshens your clothes within minutes.

This AI-powered device combines the functionality of a dryer and iron in a travel-friendly design the size of a lunchbox and at just 265g. It uses heat and airflow to dry and remove wrinkles on clothes. It uses a graphene-based heater that instantly increases the background temperature to as high as 80°C (176°F). The heater uses less power, heats more constantly, and doesn’t emit strange odors.

It works alongside dual mini-turbines to generate a “stable heat cyclone.” The turbines compress air from the outside and circulate it inside the clothes canopy at intense but stable speed. Heat passes quickly to prevent the garment and the Launbot itself from overheating.

Moreover, the device has built-in sensors that continuously adjust the temperature every second to ensure your clothes’ protection. It operates quietly and efficiently at 45 dB, removing wrinkles or creases as it dries the fabric.

Launbot even has a built-in UV-C light to remove mites, odors, tiny insects, and other microorganisms. It comes with a Drying Bag so you can put five garments max for either drying and ironing or for UVC-cleaning. It even has a dedicated spot to put a freshener. Moreover, the device is user-friendly, with buttons that let you select the mode and time.

Images courtesy of Zera Lab