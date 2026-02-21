Apart from covering launches of cool devices such as smartphones, wearables, game systems, and others, we’re also keeping up with the latest in home upkeep appliances. Some say the latter is natural as we age, but it’s always fascinating to see what innovation brings to the table. After Dyson’s unveiling of the PencilVac, we’re now getting the PencilWash.

There is no question that when it comes to vacuum cleaners and other related products, the British brand is number one. In fact, its products are regularly copied by others in the same industry, just like Apple. Nevertheless, nothing can match the build quality and performance of the original.

It seems like we are now at a point in time where household appliance design leans toward sleek and minimalist. Make no mistake, the market for retro-style SKUs remains ridiculously strong, but Dyson’s hardware embraces a futuristic aesthetic. Just like the PencilVac, the PencilWash is incredibly slim.

Unlike its vacuum cleaner counterpart, all the crucial mechanical components are in the cleaning head. Special chambers within hold a clean water reservoir, a roller brush, and a dirty water tank. The roller brush packs dense microfibers and rotates at a rate of 650 rpm.

The process first hydrates the surfaces, then agitates them via the filaments. It then suctions everything into a holding chamber. With its 170-degree flexible handle, the PencilWash can even fit in gaps as low as six inches. This makes cleanup under furniture effortless.

Meanwhile, the handle houses the battery, controls, and other sensitive electronics. Its cylindrical tube is detachable and charges via a standalone charging base. The PencilWash takes roughly 3.5 hours to go from empty to full and has an operation time of approximately 30 minutes.

Images courtesy of Dyson