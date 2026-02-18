The SolarLunix PYRO adds a touch of luxury to campfire s’mores and outdoor BBQ with its glass-encased design. It offers a smoke-free and efficient alternative to campfires with its battery-powered and integrated fan system.

Instead of relying on thermal convection to start a fire like passive smokeless pits, it uses a powerful dual-airflow system that takes care of both the fire and smoke. One is a turbo fan that injects fresh oxygen directly into the fire base for rapid fire ignition.

Meanwhile, the other fan serves as the secondary combustion that dissipates the smoke through 276 precision vents at the top, resulting in a mesmerizing smokeless flame. The flames stay safely encased inside heat-resistant glass high-purity quartz glass panels. that offer panoramic 360-degree views. They also serve as elevated frames for a grill set up.

Once the fire starts, then you have full control over its strength. It can go from a roaring bonfire to a gentle glow at the touch of a dial. The SolarLunix PYRO features a stepless dial to fine-tune the fan speed. You can go for Turbo Mode, which gives the max airflow for rapid ignition or a high, dancing flame ideal for campfires during cold nights, or the Eco Mode for a gentle airflow that maintains a steady, smokeless burn.

Moreover, the SolarLunix PYRO is built for real-world use with a robust construction that supports up to 20kg (44lbs) of weight. It boasts stable and strong glass panels and legs that can handle cast-iron skillets to heavy kettles. It easily transforms into your reliable outdoor kitchen and a luxurious looking one at that.

Images courtesy of SolarLunix