Acebeam’s new addition to its LEP line offers bright illumination in both long-range and close-up scenarios. The Acebeam W20 tactical flashlight boasts a refined optical design consisting of a tiny yet powerful 2mm emitter paired with a reflector.

This design effectively combines a focused beam with a wide, usable spill light, solving the usual drawback of the lack of close-range illumination for LEP lights. This flashlight also delivers an impressive beam distance of up to 1,100 meters and a 600-lumen output.

The Acebeam W20 LEP flashlight offers ease and speed of use. It offers the combination of a tactical tail switch and a magnetic control ring for instant, direct selection of Low, Medium, or High modes without cycling. The tactical tail offers swift response in any situation. It provides immediate access to the strobe functions, momentary-on, and the constant-on features.

Built to handle duress, this flashlight features an automotive-grade chip and sapphire-based phosphor technology. This advanced combination guarantees superior thermal management, exceptional durability against heat stress, and stable performance over time.

Enhancing its convenience is the removable USB-rechargeable 16340 battery (compatible with disposable CR123). The Acebeam W20 LEP flashlight also boasts a robust yet lightweight shell made from anodized aerospace-grade AL6061-T6 aluminum.

Designed for everyday utility and harsh weather outdoor conditions, this flashlight comes with an IP-68 waterproof rating. It can handle drops up to 1.5 meters and water submersion of up to two meters for 30 minutes.

The Acebeam W20 LEP flashlight also has a ceramic beaded strike bezel that can effectively break glass in case of emergency. This torch packs small at just 4.72″ long (12 cm), making it an ideal everyday carry.

Images courtesy of Acebeam