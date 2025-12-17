A few months back, YSmart London launched the BITZ knife, which is already dauntingly sharp for its miniscule size. This time, the team took the design up a notch with the addition of carbon fiber to a titanium shelled knife called Z3RO.

This new design maintains the compact and uber-portable size of its predecessor at a mere length of 1.89″ and weight of 11g. Yet, it offers strength and durability thanks to a robust shell that is weatherproof and lifeproof.

The Z3RO mini knife boasts a carbon fiber shell reinforced with titanium — materials famous for their strenth, durability, and corrosion resistance. It feels solid in the hands with a woven textured handle for a secure grip and luxurious silhouette.

Despite its minute size, this knife makes short work of cutting or slicing leather, rope, cardboard, plastic, and more. While it may look enticing to play with, it is by no means a toy. It packs a sharp and piercing replaceable tungsten alloy tip.

The blade on the Z3RO mini knife is the same class of material used in surgical tools and industrial cutters. It boasts a Mohs hardness scale of 9, can outlast steel, and handle more abuse than ceramic.

The blade can handle precison tasks with ease. It may be small but can handle everyday use and abuse, be it indoors or outdoors. If you’re brave enough, it can also serve as a fidget tool thanks to its secure locking mechanism.

YSmart London equipped the interior of the Z3RO mini knife with powerful neodymium magnets that secures the blade when not in use, It also offers a satisfying snapping action with each blade deployment. This ease of use enables one-handed deployment, with zero wobbles and fumbling.

