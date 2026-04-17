CIVIVI gave its Elementum pocket knife a high-performance material boost instead of the usual G10. It now comes with FatCarbon scales in a distinctly unique colorway that befits its name, Elementum Nebula FatCarbon.

FatCarbon is a high-performance carbon composite that offers the perfect balance of weight and strength. It’s also exceptionally durable and resistant to corrosion, chemicals, and temperature changes.

Meanwhile, Nebula is the name of the particular pattern of colors on the handle. It comes in red, white, blue, and black colorways. But each knife will have different patterns, making one unique from the other. Aside from the handle, CIVIVI also gave the blade in the Elementum Nebula FatCarbon an upgrade.

The majority of the previously released knives were in budget-friendly D2, Nitro-V, or 14C28N blade steel. This time, it comes in a higher-performance and premium-grade S35VN steel. This material offers excellent edge retention, high toughness, and superior corrosion resistance.

Meanwhile, other noteworthy features of the Elementum Nebula FatCarbon include a strong and reliable crossbar lock and dual-thumb studs for blade deployment. There’s also a lanyard hole and a reversible titanium pocket clip for portability. Each folder is marked with a unique custom serial number and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

The pocket knife is compact, measuring a total length of 6.99″ and a width of 1.04.” When closed, it measures 4.03″ long, small enough to easily slip into the pocket. The blade measures just 2.96″ long and 0.12″ wide, with the FatCarbon handle at just 0.45″ thick. This folder is lightweight at merely 2.9oz / 82.1g.

Images courtesy of CIVIVI