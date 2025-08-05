Turning a 26-feet-long space into a comfortable and livable house sounds impossible. It brings up a lot of questions about interior layout and concerns if it can even fit the basic necessities that make a place a home. Yet, Tamen Arq’s design for myHAUSING achieved this seemingly impossible feat and made the compact Vettel Haus feel large.

Built on a double-axle trailer, this tiny house feels surprisingly large and cozy the moment you step inside. That’s thanks to its clever space-saving minimalist layout. There are functional spaces neatly integrated into walls, corners, and transitions between spaces while maintaining clean lines.

The walls have built-in shelving and cupboards to store items and keep the floor space tidy and neat. But instead of bulky cabinetry, Vettel Haus features custom millwork that maximizes vertical space. This makes the interior feel and look large.

Moreover, the neutral tones and wood finishes, combined with well-placed glazing that provide natural light, give the home a welcoming atmosphere. This house also features a large sliding glass door on one end that further opens up the interior space to the outside to make it feel airy. This door leads to a small patio ideal for al fresco dining or relaxing.

Vettel Haus also has a wooden door on one side of the house. But the question really is its accommodation. Despite it being tiny, it is well-equipped for dining, sleeping, cooking, and bathing. The living area near the glass door has a Murphy bed fronting a wall-mounted TV. Then directly beside it is the luxurious kitchen with modern appliances including from SMEG and a breakfast bar for two facing operable glass windows. The compact space even managed to include a bathroom with a tub and flashing toilet.

Images courtesy of myHAUSING