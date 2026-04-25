A compact and reliable flashlight makes an essential everyday carry tool, especially if it offers more than just illumination. Such is the case with LUXO, a dual-torch lamp that features an arc lighter and other useful tools during emergencies.

It adapts to different environments, featuring dual main LEDs that deliver both white and warm light modes. It has three brightness levels adjustable with a press of a button. A press-and-hold on the button delivers a softer and more comfortable warm light.

Meanwhile, a double press activates both lights for even, natural illumination that reduces eye strain during extended use. It emits up to 300 lumens of combined brightness. Moreover, LUXO features multiple built-in lighting color modes, including red, blue, yellow, white, and purple, for everyday illumination and emergency signaling needs.

It has red, blue, and red-blue flashing modes ideal for signaling during emergencies or for visibility in nighttime or low-light conditions. Meanwhile, side white and warm lights offer soft, focused illumination ideal for reading or working in low-light environments. For better visibility, it pairs well with the main light.

LUXO also features a UV light for basic fluorescence detection. Conveniently, it packs an arc igniter for lighting campfires, candles, and more. It works without fuel and even in humid or windy conditions. The ignition comes with a protective cover and powers off after five seconds for enhanced safety.

Other practical features include a high-decibel alarm useful during emergencies and a magnetic base for hands-free use. LUXO runs on a rechargeable 800mAh battery that fully charges in about 1.5 hours and offers up to 40 hours of runtime. It weighs 60g and is compact at just 75 × 35 × 18.5 mm, making it a great everyday carry torch.

Images courtesy of LUXO