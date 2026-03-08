Camping is a form of recreation that has steadily grown in popularity throughout the years. It’s no longer exclusive to hardcore adventure-seekers who love a challenge. These days, all you need is an RV, supplies, and an ideal spot — preferably away from the city. For a truly green experience, Sussex Campervans offers the new PV5 camper.

The name is spot on because camping does not need to be a prolonged stay out in the wild. Depending on how much free time you have, a short excursion somewhere serene and surrounded by nature is a worthwhile endeavor for the average enthusiast.

Hence, this cool camper van conversion is open for customization. You’re looking at a donor EV from Kia, which can reportedly travel up to 430 miles on a single charge. Interestingly enough, it can purportedly do so with a full payload of approximately 1,466 lbs.

With this outstanding performance at its core, the PV5 is your ticket to off-grid relaxation. It might not have the off-roading chops of other motorhomes, but the camper van makes up for it with distinct conveniences.

For example, the low ride height makes entry and exit a breeze. The shop has yet to share the available personalization options, but promotional images show a pop-top roof. We’re currently unsure if this includes sleeping arrangements above, or if it’s only for headroom purposes.

Nonetheless, the PV5 is full of potential for bespoke configurations. Once fully kitted out, the 71.2 kWh battery boasts an estimated range of 258 miles. “With the large amount of space the van offers, this vehicle is set to work well with all the signature features of a Sussex Campervans conversion,” reads the marketing materials.

Images courtesy of Sussex Campervans