California-based startup Vital Lyfe launched Access to provide safe drinking water anywhere. It can filter virtually any natural water source, even saltwater, making it a viable option for off-grid or survival situations.

This is “the world’s first truly universal water purification system,” designed for anyone, anywhere. It offers a reliable solution wherever and whenever there is scarcity or uncertainty in the supply of drinking water.

Access features a plug-and-play system, making it user-friendly. Simply place its host in water, press start, and hydrate. It comes with a flexible intake and output hose designed for fast setup in rivers, lakes, and coastal environments.

Access features precision quick-connect bulkheads that securely connect the hose, while allowing fast installation and removal. The system sets up fast in seconds for an on-demand water supply and disconnects just as quickly for storage or transport.

It runs on an integrated 210 Wh battery, which lasts for up to three hours on a single charge. The battery also supports both AC and DC charging and provides continuous usage when plugged into a 200W power source.

Moreover, Access works with a companion Vital Lyfe app for remote real-time monitoring of the water quality, battery level, membrane health, and more. The app also lets you manage system performance and order replacements for the filters and other accessories.

Access is lighter and smaller than a carry-on suitcase, measuring 20″ x 9″ x 8″ and weighing 11.3 kg. It has an estimated system life of approximately 6,000 hours under typical saltwater conditions, and longer in freshwater environments. It can process 12 gallons (45.5 liters) of fresh water/hour, or a maximum of 6 gallons (22.7 liters) of ocean water/hour.

Images courtesy of Vital Lyfe