A person can lose their ability to walk for several reasons. It may be a result of a degenerative disease, an injury, surgery, or other factors. We feel bad for those who enjoy outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and more. However, unless your doctor advises against such activities for medical reasons, the Exoquad V2 is a handy solution.

Even the most rugged motorized wheelchairs have their limitations. By design, some models can handle small patches of rough terrain, but will eventually encounter obstacles. Exotek revisits its popular trail-ready platform with plenty of upgrades in tow. The new slogan reads: “Your ride. Your Style.”

It seems appropriate, given that the Exoquad V2 is available in four earthy shades. Pick from Graphite Grey, Pearl Copper, Olive Green, and Jet Black. Fresh tweaks include customizable controls (brake/throttle), extended seat settings, ergonomic footrests, and a reworked aluminum frame. There is also a special rack on the rear to store your wheelchair.

Adjustable coil shock absorbers improve handling, while fat bike tires ensure reliable traction and grip. With a large capacity 48V lithium battery, riders can stay in the action for longer. “Paired with a smarter electronic control system, maneuverability feels effortless and future-proof upgrades keep you ready for tomorrow.”

Additional safety comes from side mirrors, headlights, turn signals, a central LED digital instrument display, and terrain lighting. Exotek writes: “Exoquad V2 gives you comfort, control, and performance so you can join in where life happens—anytime, anywhere, all year round. Try it yourself and be part of unforgettable experiences.”

