If you have yet to set a New Year’s resolution, there is still time. You can either make one now or maybe wait a bit until the upcoming Lunar New Year next week. Why not commit to sustainable mobility if you haven’t done so yet? A rugged two-wheeler should do the trick, and DROOG MOTO’s Stealth Fighter seems like the superior choice.

We’ve already featured several awesome rides from the American marque, and there’s always room for more. From badass custom bikes to eco-friendly alternatives, you have plenty of options to pick from. The shop’s signature aesthetic that clads almost every component in black is intact on this latest model as well.

“The Stealth Fighter blurs the line between e-moto and e-mountain bike—built for riders who don’t care where the trail ends,” writes DROOG MOTO. One look at its robust frame tells us this bad boy won’t back down from a challenge.

Its sturdy chassis incorporates futuristic design elements in modest measure. Nonetheless, flaunts a menacing profile akin to its bulkier counterparts. LED lighting on both ends ensures visibility when the lights go down. Elsewhere, the Stealth Fighter is outfitted with an ergonomic saddle

Meanwhile, heavy-duty suspension units guarantee smooth and responsive handling. Its HD hub motor touts an adjustable peak output ranging from 6 kW to 10 kW. Torque, on the other hand, is listed at a respectable 221 lb-ft. The electronic controller then supports several ride modes.

A 72V battery unit supplies enough juice for an estimated mileage of 25 miles to 70 miles, depending on settings and riding style. Don’t forget your protective gear, and hold on tight, because the Stealth Fighter can hit a top speed of 60 mph. Only five Founder edition examples are available for purchase.

Images courtesy of DROOG MOTO