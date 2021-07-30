Hardcore gamers are the types of consumers that won’t hesitate to splurge on something they suddenly fancy. We should know because some of us here have been addicted to video games ever since. Nonetheless, we know when to draw the line when it comes to lavish purchases. For example, The PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski gaming chair from Vertagear.

When playing games for long periods of time, superior ergonomics are essential. Especially when it comes to professionals who stream their gameplay, being comfortable makes a huge difference in performance. Vertagear understands what its customers need and its PL4500 is one of the best ones out there.

Meanwhile, the Austrian crystal manufacturer eagerly caters to those who want their stuff with a hint of luxury. So, their collaboration with Vertagear – the PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski – is what you might call blinged-out. Thankfully, the results are not as gaudy as we initially thought it would be.

Instead of covering almost everything with the sparkly baubles, they’re placing them in strategic areas of the gaming chair. You’ll find it on the Vertagear emblem on the headrest and on the diamond pattern stitching. The Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski features superior lumbar and neck support.

The rest are adjustable 3D armrests, tilt and locking system (up to 140°), and seat height. You get varying textures from the faux leather and fabric the wraps over an Ultra Premium High Resilience (UPHR) foam. Underneath, is a steel frame that retains the outline of the seat.

You have the PL4500 Crystals by Swarovski on top of an industrial-grade class-4 gas lift with an aluminum alloy 5-star base. Making contact with the floor are Penta RS1 casters for that smooth glide. If that’s not enough, for $249.99 more, you can add RGB LED lighting as well.

Images courtesy of Vertagear