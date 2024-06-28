If you’ve read the comic strips or seen the limited animated series for Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts, it’s clear Charlie Brown is meant to be the main character. However, through the years, his cheerful canine companion somewhat became the face of the franchise. To prove our point, take a look at the Bamford x RÆBURN Snoopy B80 Limited-Edition.

Due to the mascot’s popularity, horology buffs know that collaborative projects like this usually lead to favorable sales. In fact, many watchmakers have featured the plucky pooch on their dials. Perhaps the most notable partnership is with OMEGA, but there are more affordable options out there just like this snazzy reference from the British outfit.

Among the various tie-ins in the catalog, the Bamford x RÆBURN Snoopy B80 Limited-Edition touts a military motif. Although far from what many would call tactical, olive green is typically associated with the armed forces. We have a black PVD-coated titanium case measuring 39 mm x 10,5 mm with a lug-to-lug length of 48 mm.

An anti-glare treated sapphire crystal covers the matte dial where we have an illustration of Snoopy floating down with a RÆBURN parachute. According to Bamford, it is “symbolising a shared mission of responsible design, art and cultural innovation.” Hints of orange and other brighter shades contrast the otherwise tonal backdrop.

Meanwhile, Woodstock is designated as the pointer of the seconds hand. Ticking within is a Sellita SW300-1 self-winding caliber. The 25-jewel automatic movement is rated at 28,800 vph and boasts a 56-hour power reserve. Every Bamford x RÆBURN Snoopy B80 Limited-Edition ships with a synthetic strap made out of recycled RÆBURN parachute material.

Images courtesy of Bamford