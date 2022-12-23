Cast iron pans are great for searing steaks and for caramelizing vegetables and aromatics. But it can be a hassle and time-consuming to season them. As such, non-stick becomes a good substitute. But not the series of cast iron pans from the Hijikata brothers including the Vermicular Oven-Safe Skillet.

This enamel, rust-proof cast iron pan does not need seasoning thanks to what they call instant evaporation technology. What it does is eliminate excess moisture instantly and distill inherent flavors of ingredients to produce exceptional texture. It is made with Vermicular graphite iron, the MVP of cast iron cookware.

The Vermicular Oven-Safe Skillet also comes with an aluminum handle and stainless steel heat-shielding joint. There are four size variations: 20cm, 24cm, 26cm, and 28 cm, with 1.1 qt, 2.1 qt, 1.9 qt, and 2.3 qt capacity, respectively. The largest one is easily maneuverable with one hand because it is lightweight at just 1.2kg and at a comfortable size of 18.9″ L x 3.9 ” H x 1.6″ D. It’s the perfect size to stir-fry large quantities of vegetables without overcrowding or searing thick cuts of meat.

Aside from it being oven safe until 298.89ºC, it also works with various stove tops including induction. Moreover, having an enamel coating means it is safe to cook with acidic foods sans the metallic taste because metal does not leach during cooking.

The Vermicular Oven-Safe Skillet ensures safe and healthy cooking because it is free from toxic materials including PFOA, PTFE, PFAS, and lead. Cleanup is also easy with this cooking tool. It is dishwasher-safe and can be washed with mild soap. It works with a compatible stainless steel lid that stands up vertically with a cast iron handle.

Images courtesy of Vermicular